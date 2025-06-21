Tamil Nadu Government Activates Control Rooms for Tamils in Israel and Iran
The Tamil Nadu government has set up control rooms to assist Tamils in Israel and Iran amid ongoing conflict. Directed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, these efforts include 24-hour helplines to aid the stranded individuals through the Indian embassy, ensuring their safe return home.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government announced on Saturday the establishment of control rooms aimed at assisting Tamils stranded in Israel and Iran due to ongoing conflicts in these regions.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered officials to expedite measures and provide comprehensive support through the Indian embassy to Tamils residing in these countries, ensuring their well-being and safe return.
A dedicated control room operates around the clock at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, offering helpline numbers and emails to extend necessary assistance. Furthermore, coordination with the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and welfare of Non-Resident Tamils is underway to facilitate the safe repatriation of Tamils through ongoing discussions with Indian External Affairs Ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
