In a significant diplomatic development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss international politics and the relationship between Belarus and the United States, according to the Belarusian state news agency, Belta.

This meeting, first reported by sources in Washington and later confirmed by Belta, was a strategic move potentially aimed at jump-starting peace negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Although the detailed agenda for the meeting remains unspecified, the initiative reflects the importance of diplomatic engagements in resolving international disputes.

Lukashenko's reception of Kellogg, the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Belarus in recent years, was warm and welcoming, as evident from the video footage released by Belta. This visit signals a rare moment of high-level contact between the U.S. and the authoritarian state of Belarus.

