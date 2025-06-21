Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Lukashenko Meets U.S. Envoy for Peace Talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss global politics and U.S.-Belarus relations. The meeting, highlighted by Lukashenko's warm reception, aims to potentially catalyze peace talks to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kellogg's visit marks the highest-level U.S. contact in Belarus for years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:08 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss international politics and the relationship between Belarus and the United States, according to the Belarusian state news agency, Belta.

This meeting, first reported by sources in Washington and later confirmed by Belta, was a strategic move potentially aimed at jump-starting peace negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Although the detailed agenda for the meeting remains unspecified, the initiative reflects the importance of diplomatic engagements in resolving international disputes.

Lukashenko's reception of Kellogg, the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Belarus in recent years, was warm and welcoming, as evident from the video footage released by Belta. This visit signals a rare moment of high-level contact between the U.S. and the authoritarian state of Belarus.

