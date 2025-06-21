Operation Sindhu: Indian Students Evacuated from Conflict Zone

A Mahan Air evacuation flight carrying 256 Indian students, most hailing from Kashmir, safely touched down at Delhi airport on Saturday, much to the relief of their worried families.

Stranded amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the students appeared visibly fatigued but relieved after enduring days of fear and uncertainty in what quickly became a conflict zone.

''Thanks to the Government of India for its efforts and timely coordination with Iranian authorities. We remain committed to the safe evacuation of all remaining students, especially those from vulnerable and remote regions,'' the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association stated.

The association also confirmed another evacuation flight is expected to arrive in the national capital by late night.

This marks the second flight bringing back Indian citizens from Iran within 24 hours under Operation Sindhu, with another flight from Mashhad arriving late Friday with 290 students, predominantly from Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite regional challenges, Indian authorities worked with Iranian counterparts to facilitate the movement of stranded students from Tehran to Mashhad. Iran's special gesture to open its airspace enabled the evacuation.

Nearly 1,000 Indians are being repatriated through a series of special flights. Two further flights, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, are scheduled, with expected arrivals during early Sunday morning hours.

''Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely interventions,'' reiterated the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, emphasizing the emotional relief felt by families across the region.

Operation Sindhu, initiated by India's Ministry of External Affairs, is a response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which has severely disrupted regional air travel, stranding numerous Indian nationals. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated through Armenia and Doha.

