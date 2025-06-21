Left Menu

BRICS Summit Prepares to Elevate Global South Through Deepened Cooperation

Ahead of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, envoys emphasized combating terrorism and advancing the Global South's interests. Leaders are advocating for using national currencies in trade while promoting financial inclusion. India's Dammu Ravi highlighted BRICS’s potential as a development platform for the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:57 IST
  • India

As the BRICS summit approaches in Rio de Janeiro, leading nations are prioritizing the fight against terrorism and the advancement of the Global South's interests. Envoys from the grouping have called for stronger cooperation, focusing on financial inclusion and using national currencies in intra-BRICS trade.

India's representative, Dammu Ravi, emphasized the country's commitment to shaping BRICS both as a development platform and a geopolitical force. He highlighted India's successful development models, which could be templates for wider application in the Global South.

The conference, co-organized by the Embassy of Brazil in India and the Centre for Global India Insights, also addressed updating work dynamics under Brazil's presidency. Discussions centered on enhancing the Global South's representation in multilateral institutions and furthering trade in national currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

