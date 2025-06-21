Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for Unity Amid Karnataka BJP Factionalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges unity among Karnataka BJP leaders, amid internal differences. Discussing ongoing state developments, Shah emphasized collaborative efforts for future opportunities. Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra revealed these discussions, highlighting the party's opposition strategy and addressing leadership criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to mend factional rifts within the Karnataka BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed for unity among state party leaders. He emphasized the necessity of setting aside past disagreements to seize promising opportunities on the horizon.

The call for unity was disclosed by Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra following Shah's meeting with state leaders on June 20. During their discussion, Shah paid close attention to issues arising since the Congress assumed power and was briefed on the BJP's strategies to counter the current administration.

Amid criticisms of leadership within the state unit, including those directed at Vijayendra and veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, Shah expressed satisfaction with the party's efforts. Despite the challenges, he urged leaders to work cohesively to inspire confidence among their supporters and the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

