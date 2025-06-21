Left Menu

Kerala's Portrait Tensions: A Battle Over Ideologies at Raj Bhavan

Conflict erupts in Kerala over the display of a 'Bharat Mata' portrait at Raj Bhavan, leading to street protests and political confrontations. Governor Arlekar's tribute stirs criticism from the CPI (M), accusing it of promoting RSS ideology. BJP and Left factions engage in heated exchanges, highlighting a growing ideological clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:56 IST
Kerala's Portrait Tensions: A Battle Over Ideologies at Raj Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the display of a 'Bharat Mata' portrait at Kerala's Raj Bhavan has ignited a series of protests and sharp political exchanges, centering on Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar's actions.

The state's ruling CPI (M) took issue with what they called a promotion of RSS ideology within a state institution, leading to public demonstrations and fiery editorials in their official publications.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters defended the Governor, resulting in clashes on the streets and deepening political rifts. As tempers flare, both parties accuse each other of violating constitutional norms and question the role of religious symbols in state affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

