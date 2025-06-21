Kerala's Portrait Tensions: A Battle Over Ideologies at Raj Bhavan
Conflict erupts in Kerala over the display of a 'Bharat Mata' portrait at Raj Bhavan, leading to street protests and political confrontations. Governor Arlekar's tribute stirs criticism from the CPI (M), accusing it of promoting RSS ideology. BJP and Left factions engage in heated exchanges, highlighting a growing ideological clash.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding the display of a 'Bharat Mata' portrait at Kerala's Raj Bhavan has ignited a series of protests and sharp political exchanges, centering on Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar's actions.
The state's ruling CPI (M) took issue with what they called a promotion of RSS ideology within a state institution, leading to public demonstrations and fiery editorials in their official publications.
Meanwhile, BJP supporters defended the Governor, resulting in clashes on the streets and deepening political rifts. As tempers flare, both parties accuse each other of violating constitutional norms and question the role of religious symbols in state affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Choice for Assam's Rajya Sabha: Kanad Purkayastha Steps In
Rahul Gandhi and BJP Lock Horns Over Allegations of Electoral Manipulation
Tribal Leader Challenges Congress on Religious Conversion; Attends RSS Event
Unveiling Development: BJP Inaugurates New Sports Infrastructure in Rural Delhi
BJP Delegation Strengthens Global Ties Against Terrorism