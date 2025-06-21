Kerala's Portrait Tensions: A Battle Over Ideologies at Raj Bhavan

The controversy surrounding the display of a 'Bharat Mata' portrait at Kerala's Raj Bhavan has ignited a series of protests and sharp political exchanges, centering on Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar's actions.

The state's ruling CPI (M) took issue with what they called a promotion of RSS ideology within a state institution, leading to public demonstrations and fiery editorials in their official publications.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters defended the Governor, resulting in clashes on the streets and deepening political rifts. As tempers flare, both parties accuse each other of violating constitutional norms and question the role of religious symbols in state affairs.

