Escalating Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict and the Nuclear Debate

Iran has dismissed recent European suggestions aimed at curbing its nuclear activities, labeling them as unrealistic. These comments come as lethal strikes continue between Israel and Iran, with Israel reportedly targeting an Iranian nuclear facility.

On the diplomatic front, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held talks with European counterparts in Geneva, yet termed the proposals as impractical, indicating no compromise on Tehran's defensive measures.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, drawing calls for de-escalation from global powers and raising concerns over potential U.S. involvement. As Israel continues to target Iranian facilities, the risk of widespread regional conflict looms ominously.

(With inputs from agencies.)