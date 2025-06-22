Tensions Rise as Israel Considers Sole Attack on Iran's Fordow Site

Reports indicate that Israel is contemplating a unilateral attack on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility. Israeli officials have communicated an urgency that contradicts the two-week window proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for deciding U.S. involvement. The Fordow site is the centerpiece of Iran's nuclear program, located deep underground.

Unnamed sources revealed that during a tense call, involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. officials, concerns were raised about the timeline. However, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth voiced hesitations about direct American intervention, citing concerns over being drawn into a broader conflict.

While some within Trump's circle support collaboration with Israel, others remain wary, reflecting a split among the President's supporters. Despite Trump's campaign promises to avoid foreign conflicts, his recent language toward Iran has hardened, adding complexity to potential U.S. involvement. Meanwhile, Israel's readiness for a solo strike remains apparent, although its feasibility is debated.

