Tensions Rise as Israel Considers Sole Attack on Iran's Fordow Site
Israel is contemplating a unilateral military action against Iran's Fordow nuclear site, before a proposed U.S. deadline. Israeli leaders have expressed urgency, arguing that the two-week waiting period for potential U.S. involvement is too long. Key Israeli and U.S. figures discussed the situation, reflecting divisions over potential intervention.
Reports indicate that Israel is contemplating a unilateral attack on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility. Israeli officials have communicated an urgency that contradicts the two-week window proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for deciding U.S. involvement. The Fordow site is the centerpiece of Iran's nuclear program, located deep underground.
Unnamed sources revealed that during a tense call, involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. officials, concerns were raised about the timeline. However, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth voiced hesitations about direct American intervention, citing concerns over being drawn into a broader conflict.
While some within Trump's circle support collaboration with Israel, others remain wary, reflecting a split among the President's supporters. Despite Trump's campaign promises to avoid foreign conflicts, his recent language toward Iran has hardened, adding complexity to potential U.S. involvement. Meanwhile, Israel's readiness for a solo strike remains apparent, although its feasibility is debated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In talks with UK foreign secretary, Jaishankar thanks the UK for condemning Pahalgam attack, supporting India's fight against terrorism.
NIA Chargesheets Khalistani Terrorist Goldy Brar in Gurugram Bomb Attacks
Tragedy in Anthiyur: Elderly Villager Succumbs to Elephant Attack
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Diplomatic Failures Following Pahalgam Attack
Iran's Intelligence Vault: Unveiling Sensitive Israeli Documents Amid Nuclear Tensions