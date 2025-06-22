Left Menu

Revitalizing Roots: Congress Overhauls Gujarat Leadership

The Congress party has announced a significant organizational overhaul in Gujarat, appointing new District and City Congress Committee Presidents. This move, part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aims to revitalize and prepare the party structure for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly Elections, ensuring transparent and inclusive leadership selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 03:13 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen its grassroots presence, the Congress party has appointed new District and City Congress Committee leaders in Gujarat.

This restructuring forms part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, launched in April to refresh the party's framework from the booth to district levels, ensuring an inclusive and ideology-driven leadership.

Overseen by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, this comprehensive exercise is a key step towards readying the party for the upcoming 2027 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

