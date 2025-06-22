Revitalizing Roots: Congress Overhauls Gujarat Leadership

In a strategic move to strengthen its grassroots presence, the Congress party has appointed new District and City Congress Committee leaders in Gujarat.

This restructuring forms part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, launched in April to refresh the party's framework from the booth to district levels, ensuring an inclusive and ideology-driven leadership.

Overseen by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, this comprehensive exercise is a key step towards readying the party for the upcoming 2027 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)