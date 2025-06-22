Sudden Passing of Bolivia's Labor Minister Sparks Investigation
Bolivian Labor Minister Erland Rodriguez has passed away, with the government announcing an investigation into the circumstances of his death. President Luis Arce praised Rodriguez's dedication to the nation in a social media post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 05:58 IST
Bolivia is mourning the loss of its Labor Minister Erland Rodriguez, whose unexpected death has led to an official investigation, the government announced on Saturday.
In a statement posted online, authorities confirmed the inquiry, reflecting the need to understand the details surrounding Rodriguez's death.
Meanwhile, President Luis Arce took to Facebook to express his condolences, highlighting Rodriguez's unwavering commitment to serving the Bolivian populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Intellectually Disabled Death Row Inmates
Drama Unfolds: Arrest After Death Threat to Delhi CM
Rio Tinto Seeks Government Aid for Tomago Smelter
Tragedy Strikes Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko: Father's Death and Actor's Injury
Government Boosts Financial Limits for Scientific Research Procurement