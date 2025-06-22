Owaisi Condemns US Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the United States' recent attack on Iranian nuclear sites, arguing it violates international and UN laws, as well as the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Owaisi, a Hyderabad Lok Sabha member, voiced concerns that the incident could provoke some Arab nations to pursue nuclear weapons, citing tension from Israeli actions.

He also criticized the US for ignoring alleged ethnic cleansing in Gaza and highlighted Israel's unchecked nuclear arsenal.

