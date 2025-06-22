Left Menu

Owaisi Condemns US Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the US for its attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it a breach of international law and the Non-Proliferation Treaty. He expressed concerns over potential nuclear arms development in the Middle East due to regional tensions and accusations against the US for ignoring issues in Gaza.

Updated: 22-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the United States' recent attack on Iranian nuclear sites, arguing it violates international and UN laws, as well as the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Owaisi, a Hyderabad Lok Sabha member, voiced concerns that the incident could provoke some Arab nations to pursue nuclear weapons, citing tension from Israeli actions.

He also criticized the US for ignoring alleged ethnic cleansing in Gaza and highlighted Israel's unchecked nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

