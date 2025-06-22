Middle East Crisis: Calls for Peace Amidst Rising Tensions
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, warning they escalate Middle East turmoil. Justice for Palestine is crucial for stability, he insisted, advocating dialogue over military force to achieve peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has voiced strong opposition against recent U.S. and Israeli actions targeting Iran, expressing deep concern about the growing turmoil in the Middle East.
In a social media post, Farooq criticized the violations of international norms by the U.S. and Israel, insisting such aggression dangerously escalates regional instability and chaos.
He emphasized that military force alone does not ensure safety, highlighting the urgent need for justice in Palestine to stabilize the region, and stressed dialogue as the optimal path for achieving peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
- Iran
- Israel
- US Aggression
- peace
- justice
- Palestine
- dialogue
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Cabinet Expansion: Social Justice in Focus
Telangana's Cabinet Expansion: A Push for Social Justice
Escalating Tensions: Russia Advances in Ukraine Amid Peace Negotiation Struggles
Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russia's Advances and Stalled Peace Talks
Tragic Case: Nine-Year-Old Girl's Death Highlights Urgent Call for Justice