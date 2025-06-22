Left Menu

Middle East Crisis: Calls for Peace Amidst Rising Tensions

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, warning they escalate Middle East turmoil. Justice for Palestine is crucial for stability, he insisted, advocating dialogue over military force to achieve peace.

Updated: 22-06-2025 17:26 IST
  • India

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has voiced strong opposition against recent U.S. and Israeli actions targeting Iran, expressing deep concern about the growing turmoil in the Middle East.

In a social media post, Farooq criticized the violations of international norms by the U.S. and Israel, insisting such aggression dangerously escalates regional instability and chaos.

He emphasized that military force alone does not ensure safety, highlighting the urgent need for justice in Palestine to stabilize the region, and stressed dialogue as the optimal path for achieving peace.

