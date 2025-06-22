Global Leaders Rally for Diplomacy Amid Middle East Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing grave concerns over the spiraling conflict with Israel. Modi emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace in the region after a recent US military intervention.

The situation intensified following a US bombing of Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. US President Donald Trump confirmed the destruction of these facilities and issued a stark warning of potential further assaults if Iran did not pursue peace negotiations.

Global leaders swiftly responded, with Russia and China condemning the US actions as violations of international law. The European Union also called for all involved parties to return to the negotiating table to prevent further destabilization in the Middle East.

