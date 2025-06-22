Global Leaders Rally for Diplomacy Amid Middle East Conflict
Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for immediate de-escalation through dialogue after the US bombed key Iranian nuclear sites. Global leaders, including those from Russia, China, and the EU, condemned the US attack and called for restraint and negotiations.
In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing grave concerns over the spiraling conflict with Israel. Modi emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace in the region after a recent US military intervention.
The situation intensified following a US bombing of Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. US President Donald Trump confirmed the destruction of these facilities and issued a stark warning of potential further assaults if Iran did not pursue peace negotiations.
Global leaders swiftly responded, with Russia and China condemning the US actions as violations of international law. The European Union also called for all involved parties to return to the negotiating table to prevent further destabilization in the Middle East.
