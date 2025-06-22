U.S.-Iran Tensions Rise: A War on Nuclear Ambitions

The U.S. has intensified its confrontation with Iran, targeting its nuclear program with direct strikes, announced Vice President JD Vance. The military action, authorized by President Donald Trump, aims to stall Iran's nuclear ambitions for 'many years,' marking a pivotal moment in U.S.-Iran relations and Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Vance clarified in a 'Meet the Press' interview that the U.S. wasn't at war with Iran itself but was aiming to dismantle its nuclear capabilities. He stated that the effectiveness of these strikes means Iran will find it challenging to resurrect its nuclear weapon plans soon, citing Iran's failure to engage in earnest negotiations as a catalyst for the strikes.

The move has provoked significant international concern, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing grave alarm. U.S. politicians have questioned the President's unilateral decision-making powers, but Trump's administration defends the strikes as necessary to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)