Gulf on Edge: Rising Tensions After U.S.-Iran Clash

Tensions surged in the Gulf region as U.S. military strikes on Iran prompted heightened alert levels in multiple states hosting American bases. Regional leaders urged restraint amidst fears of a broader conflict.

In Saudi Arabia, a significant oil exporter, security measures have intensified, while Kuwait's defense council remains in continuous session, preparing for possible emergencies.

Iran's potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens global oil supplies. The incident has led to disruptions in air travel over the Middle East, with airlines rerouting flights to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)