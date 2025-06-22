Left Menu

Global Tensions Soar After US Strikes on Iran: Calls for Diplomacy Amidst Escalation Fears

Following US airstrikes on Iran, several countries urgently call for negotiations to prevent further escalation. The strikes have been widely condemned, with allies emphasizing diplomacy over conflict. Iran’s nuclear threat remains a central issue, with world leaders highlighting the need for restraint and dialogue to restore peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:48 IST
Global Tensions Soar After US Strikes on Iran: Calls for Diplomacy Amidst Escalation Fears
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the aftermath of US airstrikes on Iran, global leaders have voiced grave concerns over escalating tensions and called for a return to diplomacy. Nations across the globe condemned the military action, viewing it as a catalyst for potentially wider conflict.

US President Donald Trump's decision to target Iranian nuclear sites has provoked strong reactions. While some, like the UK and EU, stress diplomacy as the way forward, others, including Russia and China, decry the strikes as violations of international law, urging restraint.

As the international community grapples with the fallout, the focus remains on the critical task of de-escalating tensions to prevent a broader conflict, amid fears Iran may retaliate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025