Global Tensions Soar After US Strikes on Iran: Calls for Diplomacy Amidst Escalation Fears

In the aftermath of US airstrikes on Iran, global leaders have voiced grave concerns over escalating tensions and called for a return to diplomacy. Nations across the globe condemned the military action, viewing it as a catalyst for potentially wider conflict.

US President Donald Trump's decision to target Iranian nuclear sites has provoked strong reactions. While some, like the UK and EU, stress diplomacy as the way forward, others, including Russia and China, decry the strikes as violations of international law, urging restraint.

As the international community grapples with the fallout, the focus remains on the critical task of de-escalating tensions to prevent a broader conflict, amid fears Iran may retaliate.

(With inputs from agencies.)