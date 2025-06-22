Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Strike at Iran's Nuclear Sites

In a dramatic escalation of military tensions, the United States and Israel launched a joint strike targeting key Iranian nuclear sites. The assault marks the most significant Western military action against Iran since the 1979 revolution, leaving the world anxiously awaiting Tehran's response.

Following the strike, Iran retaliated by launching missile attacks against Israel, causing significant injuries and damage in Tel Aviv. The U.S. State Department swiftly ordered American citizens to evacuate the region, while domestic advisories heightened the alert level over potential threats.

The geopolitical stakes soared as Iran hinted at possibly closing the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments. As threats of further retaliation loom, efforts towards diplomacy remain uncertain, leaving the international community on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)