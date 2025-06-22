Sanjay Patil Resigns Amid Political Tensions Within Shiv Sena (UBT)
Sanjay Lakhe Patil, a Shiv Sena (UBT) member, resigned due to dissatisfaction over broken promises regarding contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Jalna constituency. Patil highlighted internal party conflicts, alleging key figures like Sanjay Raut and Ambadas Danve sidelined him for personal agendas, leading to his decision.
Sanjay Lakhe Patil, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary, has resigned from the party, citing unfulfilled promises regarding the Lok Sabha election candidacy for Maharashtra's Jalna constituency.
Patil joined Shiv Sena (UBT) from Congress, expecting to contest from Jalna. However, internal disagreements, especially with party figure Sanjay Raut, thwarted these plans.
Patil also accused legislative council opposition leader Ambadas Danve of idea appropriation and marginalizing him within the party. Repeated attempts to reach Danve for comments were unsuccessful.
