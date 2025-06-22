Escalating Tensions: U.S. Intervention in Israel-Iran Conflict

In a significant development, the United States took decisive military action against Iran, targeting key nuclear enrichment sites with 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs. This intervention aims to dismantle Tehran's nuclear capabilities as tensions mount in the Middle East.

Following the strikes, Iranian officials condemned the U.S., accusing it of violating their sovereignty and warning of severe consequences. The Trump administration, meanwhile, signaled a willingness to re-engage in diplomatic talks, though Iran dismissed the overtures as too late.

As global reactions pour in, the focus turns to the potential fallout, including Iran's possible retaliation and the risk of a broader regional conflict. Military experts express concern over the status of Iran's nuclear stockpile and the potential for further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)