Escalating Tensions: US Strikes Intensify Iran Nuclear Stand-off

Diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program fell apart this weekend after U.S. President Donald Trump authorized airstrikes on Iran's primary nuclear facilities. This move was in support of Israel's ongoing military campaign, further complicating prospects for negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi voiced frustration over the situation, stating that the opportunity for diplomacy had passed. European powers, caught off guard by the U.S. military action, now find themselves with diminished influence in resolving the crisis.

Experts say the gap between the two sides is vast, with Washington demanding the cessation of Iran's nuclear activities and Tehran unwilling to comply. Potential talks are expected to occur via regional intermediaries rather than direct negotiations, leaving uncertainty over the next developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)