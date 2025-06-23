Left Menu

NATO's Defense Spending Dilemma: Spain's Stand Against a New 5% GDP Target

NATO members agreed to increase their defense spending target to 5% of GDP, as demanded by President Trump. However, Spain refused to comply, citing potential social spending cuts. A compromise statement, allowing flexibility, was reached just days before a summit in The Hague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 01:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO members have agreed to set a new defense spending target of 5% of their GDP, a move advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Yet, ahead of a crucial summit in The Hague, Spain has declared it will not adhere to this new benchmark, sparking tensions within the alliance.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized that Spain's commitment would be limited to 2.1% of GDP, focusing on NATO's core military requirements without meeting the 5% goal. Sanchez justified the decision by pointing out the potential adverse effects on social services, should Spain attempt to meet the new target.

The disagreement sets up a potential confrontation with President Trump, as he criticized Spain's low defense spending. However, a compromise in wording at the summit allows NATO members to have sovereignty over their defense spending, granting Spain leeway in its commitments.

