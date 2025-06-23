Chaos in Dhaka: Former Election Commissioner Assaulted Amid Political Turmoil

A violent mob attacked Nurul Huda, Bangladesh's former chief election commissioner, at his home in Dhaka on Sunday. This incident occurred hours after Khaleda Zia's party filed a lawsuit against him over alleged electoral manipulation during his tenure.

Uttara West police station chief Hafizur Rahman confirmed the attack. 'We went to the scene after being informed of Huda's predicament,' he said. Police officials reported that the crowd dragged Huda from his residence before authorities arrived.

Graphic images shared on social media depicted the 77-year-old being beaten and humiliated. The situation prompted Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus' interim government to address the mob violence. The government called for calm and warned of consequences against vigilante actions.

