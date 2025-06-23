Left Menu

Trump Hints at Iran Leadership Overhaul

President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of a leadership change in Iran, despite official statements from his administration denying intentions for a regime change. Trump's social media post suggesting a shift counters U.S. Defense Secretary's earlier comments downplaying such intentions amid military actions in Iran.

Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2025 03:22 IST
  • United States

President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran may see a shift in its leadership, despite administration officials insisting the White House is not pushing for a regime change. Trump's remarks appear to contrast with the official stance.

The President took to social media, questioning why a change wouldn't occur if the current Iranian government fails to 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN.' His statement concluded with 'MIGA!!!', a clear call for potential change.

This development comes after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured that regime change was not the mission behind recent military actions targeting Iranian nuclear sites. The mixed messages highlight a potential divergence in the administration's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

