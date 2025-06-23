Clash of Titans: US Strikes Shake Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The United States has intensified global tensions by launching a military strike against Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities and propelling itself into a conflict with significant implications for international nuclear nonproliferation efforts. The attack has prompted Iran to promise retaliation, raising fears of an escalated regional conflict.

In response, Iranian officials condemned the U.S. move, labeling it a major provocation. Tehran's leadership indicated that diplomacy might now be off the table, with President Masoud Pezeshkian calling for a proportionate response, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi turning to Russia for support.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, voiced a desire to resume diplomatic dialogue, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisting the U.S. does not seek war. The situation remains volatile, with potential repercussions threatening to reshape efforts at nuclear nonproliferation and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)