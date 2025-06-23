Recent Israeli strikes on Iran have resulted in significant casualties, causing a surge in fatalities and injuries across the country. According to Human Rights Activists, a Washington-based group renowned for its meticulous documentation of conflict-related statistics, the death toll has reached at least 950, while injuries number over 3,450.

Among those killed, the group identified 380 civilians and 253 members of the security forces. These figures have been verified by cross-referencing local reports against a comprehensive network of sources established within the Islamic Republic.

Amidst this conflict, Iran's Health Ministry reported that the casualty figures included roughly 400 deaths and 3,056 injuries. Historically, Iran has been known to downplay casualty statistics during conflicts, often opting not to release regular updates.

