Rising Casualties: Israeli Strikes Intensify Tensions in Iran
Israeli strikes on Iran have led to at least 950 deaths and over 3,450 injuries, according to Human Rights Activists. The figures include 380 civilians and 253 security personnel. The group, known for its accurate reporting during the 2022 protests, crosschecks reports with its network in Iran.
Recent Israeli strikes on Iran have resulted in significant casualties, causing a surge in fatalities and injuries across the country. According to Human Rights Activists, a Washington-based group renowned for its meticulous documentation of conflict-related statistics, the death toll has reached at least 950, while injuries number over 3,450.
Among those killed, the group identified 380 civilians and 253 members of the security forces. These figures have been verified by cross-referencing local reports against a comprehensive network of sources established within the Islamic Republic.
Amidst this conflict, Iran's Health Ministry reported that the casualty figures included roughly 400 deaths and 3,056 injuries. Historically, Iran has been known to downplay casualty statistics during conflicts, often opting not to release regular updates.
