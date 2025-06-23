Left Menu

Rising Casualties: Israeli Strikes Intensify Tensions in Iran

Israeli strikes on Iran have led to at least 950 deaths and over 3,450 injuries, according to Human Rights Activists. The figures include 380 civilians and 253 security personnel. The group, known for its accurate reporting during the 2022 protests, crosschecks reports with its network in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 06:10 IST
Rising Casualties: Israeli Strikes Intensify Tensions in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Recent Israeli strikes on Iran have resulted in significant casualties, causing a surge in fatalities and injuries across the country. According to Human Rights Activists, a Washington-based group renowned for its meticulous documentation of conflict-related statistics, the death toll has reached at least 950, while injuries number over 3,450.

Among those killed, the group identified 380 civilians and 253 members of the security forces. These figures have been verified by cross-referencing local reports against a comprehensive network of sources established within the Islamic Republic.

Amidst this conflict, Iran's Health Ministry reported that the casualty figures included roughly 400 deaths and 3,056 injuries. Historically, Iran has been known to downplay casualty statistics during conflicts, often opting not to release regular updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025