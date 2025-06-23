Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Israel Targets Iran After US Airstrikes

Israel launched strikes against Iranian targets in Tehran following missile attacks from Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The move escalated fears of wider conflict, with calls for de-escalation and diplomacy to address the crisis, as both nations continue exchanging threats and military actions.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel targeted Iranian government sites in Tehran, following Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel. This retaliation came in the wake of the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which heightened fears of a larger regional conflict.

The Israeli military confirmed hitting infrastructure around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility, intending to disrupt access. Strikes in Tehran hit significant targets, including the Evin Prison and headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards. Israeli officials, speaking anonymously, suggested the strikes aimed to pressure Iran, not topple its government.

Amid concerns of further confrontation, global leaders call for restraint and diplomacy to prevent escalation. The strikes have prompted Iranian threats of additional actions, notably the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil transport. Meanwhile, the US and Russia have traded accusations of unprovoked aggression.

