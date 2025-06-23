Left Menu

China Slams Aggressive Actions Against Iran

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran, calling them harmful and a bad precedent. He urged all parties to de-escalate tensions and return to negotiations. The remarks came during a meeting with Tony Blair in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:13 IST
China Slams Aggressive Actions Against Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has condemned recent attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran, referring to them as setting a dangerous precedent and sending negative signals globally.

Wang emphasized the need for all involved parties to de-escalate tensions and engage in dialogue and negotiations.

The statement came during a discussion with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Beijing, as reported by Wang's ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

