China Slams Aggressive Actions Against Iran
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran, calling them harmful and a bad precedent. He urged all parties to de-escalate tensions and return to negotiations. The remarks came during a meeting with Tony Blair in Beijing.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has condemned recent attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran, referring to them as setting a dangerous precedent and sending negative signals globally.
Wang emphasized the need for all involved parties to de-escalate tensions and engage in dialogue and negotiations.
The statement came during a discussion with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Beijing, as reported by Wang's ministry.
