Left Menu

Bharat Bhushan Ashu Resigns After Bypoll Defeat in Ludhiana West

Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu resigned following his defeat in the Ludhiana West assembly by-election. The seat was retained by AAP's Sanjeev Arora, who won by a margin of 10,637 votes. Ashu took moral responsibility for the loss, as BJP and SAD trailed further behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:20 IST
Bharat Bhushan Ashu Resigns After Bypoll Defeat in Ludhiana West
Bharat Bhushan Ashu
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu stepped down from his post on Monday. Ashu's resignation follows his defeat in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, where AAP's candidate, Sanjeev Arora, retained the seat with a noteworthy margin.

According to the Election Commission's data released Monday, Arora secured 35,179 votes, defeating Ashu, who managed 24,542 votes, by a margin of 10,637. This defeat spells a setback for the Congress, which had previously dominated this constituency six times.

The by-election was held due to the unfortunate demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi earlier in January. Despite BJP and SAD candidates trailing Ashu with 20,323 and 8,203 votes respectively, the result underscores the Congress's struggle to reclaim its urban stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025