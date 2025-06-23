Left Menu

Iran's Berlin Wall Moment: A Call for Democratic Transition

Reza Pahlavi, exiled heir to the Iranian monarchy, urges Western nations to support the collapse of Iran's current government for lasting peace. While the U.S. aims to prevent Iranian nuclear advancement, Pahlavi stresses a democratic transition as key to regional stability and dissuasion of nuclear threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:28 IST
Iran's Berlin Wall Moment: A Call for Democratic Transition
Reza Pahlavi

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, has called on Western nations to support the collapse of Iran's clerical regime for lasting peace and regional stability.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris, Pahlavi warned against repeating past mistakes by propping up the current authorities. Instead, he advocates for a democratic transition as the only reliable means to halt nuclear threats and ensure regional stability.

Despite uncertainties regarding his support within Iran, Pahlavi emphasized unity across ideological lines and urged Western countries to recognize regime change as an inevitable path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025