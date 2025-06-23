Iran's Berlin Wall Moment: A Call for Democratic Transition
Reza Pahlavi, exiled heir to the Iranian monarchy, urges Western nations to support the collapse of Iran's current government for lasting peace. While the U.S. aims to prevent Iranian nuclear advancement, Pahlavi stresses a democratic transition as key to regional stability and dissuasion of nuclear threats.
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, has called on Western nations to support the collapse of Iran's clerical regime for lasting peace and regional stability.
Speaking at a press conference in Paris, Pahlavi warned against repeating past mistakes by propping up the current authorities. Instead, he advocates for a democratic transition as the only reliable means to halt nuclear threats and ensure regional stability.
Despite uncertainties regarding his support within Iran, Pahlavi emphasized unity across ideological lines and urged Western countries to recognize regime change as an inevitable path forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
