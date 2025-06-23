Left Menu

Bypoll Bonanza: AAP and Congress Gain Momentum Amidst Political Shifts

Recent by-election results have provided vital boosts for AAP in Punjab and Gujarat and for Congress in Kerala, showcasing shifts in the political landscape. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal suggests a major political change by 2027, while Congress and others leverage victories to strategize ahead of future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:29 IST
Bypoll Bonanza: AAP and Congress Gain Momentum Amidst Political Shifts
  • Country:
  • India

The latest series of by-elections across India has delivered significant political gains for both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, setting the stage for intriguing future electoral contests. AAP's victories in Punjab and Gujarat are especially notable given their previous setbacks, while Congress strengthened its presence in Kerala, seizing the Nilambur seat from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal remains optimistic about the party's trajectory, predicting a sweeping political transformation by 2027. The win in Gujarat further underscores AAP as a viable alternative amidst prolonged BJP dominance in the state. Meanwhile, Congress, leveraging its success in Kerala, aims for organizational fortification in regions such as Gujarat, despite internal leadership changes.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also marked a stronghold in West Bengal, emphasizing development politics under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. As political parties interpret and respond to the outcomes, various narratives reveal underlying strategic directions that could shape upcoming elections, posing new challenges and opportunities on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025