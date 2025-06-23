Bypoll Bonanza: AAP and Congress Gain Momentum Amidst Political Shifts
Recent by-election results have provided vital boosts for AAP in Punjab and Gujarat and for Congress in Kerala, showcasing shifts in the political landscape. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal suggests a major political change by 2027, while Congress and others leverage victories to strategize ahead of future elections.
The latest series of by-elections across India has delivered significant political gains for both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, setting the stage for intriguing future electoral contests. AAP's victories in Punjab and Gujarat are especially notable given their previous setbacks, while Congress strengthened its presence in Kerala, seizing the Nilambur seat from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal remains optimistic about the party's trajectory, predicting a sweeping political transformation by 2027. The win in Gujarat further underscores AAP as a viable alternative amidst prolonged BJP dominance in the state. Meanwhile, Congress, leveraging its success in Kerala, aims for organizational fortification in regions such as Gujarat, despite internal leadership changes.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also marked a stronghold in West Bengal, emphasizing development politics under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. As political parties interpret and respond to the outcomes, various narratives reveal underlying strategic directions that could shape upcoming elections, posing new challenges and opportunities on the national stage.
