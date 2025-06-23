Navigating India's Rise Amidst External Challenges

In a forewarning about India's trajectory, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned on Monday that the country's rise on the global stage demands vigilant navigation, given the presence of forces bent on causing disruption and sowing division, even over matters like language.

Dhankhar, speaking during the launch of BJP leader Ram Madhav's book 'The New World 21st Century Global Order & India', advocated for heightened dialogue among political parties, urging a cooling of political climate. He hailed India's strategic restraint in military operations, notably Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the avoidance of civilian casualties.

Highlighting the linguistic wealth that India possesses, Dhankhar dispelled notions of internal enemies, instead pointing to external adversaries as primary disruptors, and asserted that only a few, influenced by these external forces, pose internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)