Slovakia Weighs NATO Spending Amidst Diverging Views

Prime Minister Robert Fico declares Slovakia's intent to control its pace of defense spending growth toward NATO's targets. Despite the alliance's push for a 5% GDP allocation, Slovakia prioritizes domestic projects such as infrastructure. Fico has also questioned Slovakia's NATO membership, suggesting potential benefits of neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, stated Slovakia's position on NATO's new defense spending goals for 2035, emphasizing the nation's sovereignty in determining how quickly these targets will be met. Any spending increases next year are expected to support dual-use projects like roads and hospitals.

This announcement comes after NATO members agreed to increase their defense spending target to 5% of GDP, mainly driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's demands. Some countries, like Spain, have voiced resistance. Despite Spain's stance, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte asserted that Spain would ultimately need to meet the new target.

Fico pointed out that Slovakia's current priorities extend beyond military expansion, focusing on recovering public budgets and aligning its living standards with the EU average. Moreover, he expressed thoughts on reconsidering Slovakia's NATO membership, hinting at the potential benefits of a neutral stance. Despite these comments, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini emphasized maintaining NATO consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

