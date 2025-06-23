Slovakia Weighs NATO Spending Amidst Diverging Views

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, stated Slovakia's position on NATO's new defense spending goals for 2035, emphasizing the nation's sovereignty in determining how quickly these targets will be met. Any spending increases next year are expected to support dual-use projects like roads and hospitals.

This announcement comes after NATO members agreed to increase their defense spending target to 5% of GDP, mainly driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's demands. Some countries, like Spain, have voiced resistance. Despite Spain's stance, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte asserted that Spain would ultimately need to meet the new target.

Fico pointed out that Slovakia's current priorities extend beyond military expansion, focusing on recovering public budgets and aligning its living standards with the EU average. Moreover, he expressed thoughts on reconsidering Slovakia's NATO membership, hinting at the potential benefits of a neutral stance. Despite these comments, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini emphasized maintaining NATO consensus.

