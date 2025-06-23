Left Menu

India and Pakistan Extend Mutual Airspace Closure Amid Tensions

India has extended the closure of its airspace to Pakistan airlines until July 24, 2025, as part of measures against Pakistan following a terror attack. The initial ban, starting April 30, was repeatedly extended. Pakistan reciprocated by closing its airspace to Indian aircraft till the same date.

Updated: 23-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:15 IST
India has further extended the ban on its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines until July 24, 2025, marking a continuation of tough measures against Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The initial airspace restriction, effective since April 30, was first set to be lifted on May 24, then extended multiple times. The decision aligns with India's broader strategy of punitive actions, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, in response to cross-border terrorism.

In retaliation, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian aircraft until July 24, mirroring India's move. This tit-for-tat policy underscores the escalating tensions between the two nations over recent security and diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

