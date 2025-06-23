Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP over Atrocities in Odisha

Rahul Gandhi condemned the BJP following reports of Dalits being tortured in Odisha, asserting that such incidents are rampant in BJP-ruled states due to politics rooted in hatred. He urged for severe punishment for the perpetrators and emphasized that governance should align with the Constitution, not discriminatory ideologies.

Updated: 23-06-2025 21:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, following reports of Dalits being tortured in Odisha. He claimed that such incidents are widespread in BJP-ruled states because their politics thrives on hatred and discrimination.

Gandhi demanded immediate arrests and harsh penalties for the perpetrators, describing the forced humiliation of Dalit youths as inhumane and representative of Manuvadi ideology. He stressed that these acts mirror a continued struggle against caste issues in India.

He further alleged that in Odisha, crimes against Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and women have seen a disturbing rise. Gandhi reiterated that India must be governed by the principles of the Constitution rather than regressing to Manusmriti, a controversial ancient text.

(With inputs from agencies.)

