Missiles in the Qatari Sky Amid Rising Tensions
Explosions were reported in Qatar as witnesses claimed to see missiles in the sky. Qatari authorities have not officially confirmed an attack. The incident follows Qatar's decision to close its airspace due to Iranian threats to retaliate against the U.S. for bombing Iranian nuclear sites.
Explosions echoed across Qatar on Monday night, with witnesses reporting sightings of apparent missiles streaking through the sky. However, Qatari authorities have yet to acknowledge any such attack.
The reports coincided with Qatar's recent decision to shut its airspace in response to escalating threats from Iran. The Iranian government has vowed retribution against the United States following a military strike that targeted three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.
As tensions rise in the region, details of the situation remain unclear, and the world watches closely for further developments.
