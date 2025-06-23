Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party's Commanding Win in Ludhiana West Cements Public Trust

The Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Ludhiana West by-election, secured by Sanjeev Arora, is seen as a testament to public trust in the ruling party's governance. This win comes as a significant boost ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections, showcasing favor for Arvind Kejriwal's ideology.

Updated: 23-06-2025 23:03 IST
Punjab Minister Balbir Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive demonstration of public confidence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained its hold on Ludhiana West by clinching victory in the recent by-election. Sanjeev Arora emerged triumphant with a margin of 10,637 votes over Congress's Bharat Bhushan Anshu, marking a significant achievement for the ruling party.

The by-election was a key political event after the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi, with voting conducted on June 19. The win is interpreted as a positive endorsement of AAP's governance and ideology ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Balbir Singh, Punjab's minister, described the win as a reflection of the people's approval of Arvind Kejriwal's policies.

Opposition parties had touted the by-election as a 'trailer' for the 2027 state assembly polls, but AAP's victory has shifted political dynamics. Minister Singh urged all parties to collaborate for Punjab's progress and prioritization of drug eradication. As for potential cabinet positions for Arora, decisions are expected from AAP's national leadership.

