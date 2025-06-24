Diplomacy Urged in Middle East Tension
French President Emmanuel Macron advocates for diplomacy amid rising tensions after Iran targeted a US military base in Qatar. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot describes the missile strikes as a 'dangerous escalation' and calls for all parties to exercise restraint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:00 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron made a strong appeal for diplomacy in a bid to quell the 'spiral of chaos' following Iran's missile attack on a US military base in Qatar.
The call for dialogue came after a missile strike by Iran, which, despite causing no casualties, was labeled a 'dangerous escalation' by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during an appearance on France 2 television.
Macron's social media statement further emphasized the urgent need for all parties to exhibit restraint to prevent further escalation in the region.
