Trump's Bold Call for Iranian Regime Change: A Return to 'Forever Wars'?

Former President Donald Trump suggests a regime change in Iran, reminiscent of previous US interventions in the Middle East. As tensions rise, the piece highlights the risks of deepening involvement in Iran-Israel conflicts, urging caution by reflecting on past flawed US military strategies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:07 IST
In a bold statement reminiscent of past US interventions, former President Donald Trump has proposed the idea of regime change in Iran over the weekend, stirring the geopolitical pot once more. Trump's comments came after US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, followed by Iran's retaliatory missile attacks on a US base in Qatar. The developments signal potential escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Trump's stance doesn't imply a major strategic shift, maintaining that the US military's aggressive posture remains unchanged. Leavitt floated the notion of an internally driven Iranian revolt rather than direct US intervention to achieve regime change, should Iran refuse diplomatic engagements or nuclear disarmament.

Reflecting on previous US endeavors in the region, the article draws parallels to the complex aftermath seen post-invasion in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq, warning that critical lessons indicate short-lived victories often lead to prolonged conflicts. Internal divisions within Iranian forces or unwelcome foreign involvement might only serve to inflame existing tensions, potentially plunging Iran into civil unrest.

