Zou Jiayi: Breaking Barriers as AIIB's First Female President

Zou Jiayi is set to make history as she steps into the role of president at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), marking the first time a woman will hold the position. This announcement was made by China's finance ministry on Tuesday.

Zou, who previously served as a vice finance minister for China, will assume her new responsibilities in January 2026. Her election signifies a major step forward in gender representation within the bank's leadership.

The finance ministry's statement highlighted that Zou's term will last for five years, heralding a period of expected growth and innovation at the AIIB under her guidance.

