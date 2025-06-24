Left Menu

Zou Jiayi: Breaking Barriers as AIIB's First Female President

Zou Jiayi has been elected the upcoming president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), becoming its first female leader. As a former Chinese vice finance minister, she will begin her five-year term in January 2026, as announced by China's finance ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Zou Jiayi is set to make history as she steps into the role of president at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), marking the first time a woman will hold the position. This announcement was made by China's finance ministry on Tuesday.

Zou, who previously served as a vice finance minister for China, will assume her new responsibilities in January 2026. Her election signifies a major step forward in gender representation within the bank's leadership.

The finance ministry's statement highlighted that Zou's term will last for five years, heralding a period of expected growth and innovation at the AIIB under her guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

