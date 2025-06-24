Bhumjaithai Party's Next Move: No-Confidence Motion in Thailand
Thailand's Bhumjaithai party, recently departed from the ruling coalition, is planning to initiate a no-confidence motion in parliament targeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The motion is scheduled for next week, according to local media reports.
Following its exit from the ruling coalition, Thailand's Bhumjaithai party is gearing up to propose a no-confidence motion in parliament targeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a party official confirmed on Tuesday.
Local media have indicated that the motion, planned for the upcoming week, aims to challenge the leadership of the current Prime Minister.
This political maneuver comes on the heels of significant shifts within Thailand's legislative landscape, raising questions about the stability of the government.
