Fadnavis Refutes Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of voter list manipulation, emphasizing discrepancies were unfounded. Citing voter growth statistics, Fadnavis countered Gandhi's claims and affirmed the BJP's democratic processes. Meanwhile, Congress was accused of unjustified criticisms and internal communication issues.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations of voter list manipulation in the state, labeling them unfounded. Fadnavis urged Gandhi to consult his party's elected MLAs to avoid making blind accusations.
Fadnavis responded with statistics, highlighting significant voter increases in various constituencies where Congress and its allies emerged victorious. He refuted allegations of discrepancies by citing examples of voter growth and criticized Gandhi's communication style.
Prasad Lad, a BJP MLC, dismissed Gandhi's claims as frustration from the Congress. Lad defended BJP's voter registration integrity and pointed out an alleged pattern in Gandhi's accusations, suggesting they are attempts to mislead the public.
