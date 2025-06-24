Left Menu

Hope and Humanity: Ceasefire's Impact on J&K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah praised the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, emphasizing its importance for peace and stability. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the need for the ceasefire to take effect quickly to prevent further destruction. The conflict had disrupted regions, impacting economies and lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:14 IST
The ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel has been welcomed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Speaking at Dooru in Anantnag district, he expressed hope that the truce will hold, highlighting the need to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the urgency of implementing the ceasefire, citing extensive destruction caused by the conflict. He noted the humanitarian motivations behind the ceasefire and the global economic implications of continued unrest.

As the region prepares for the annual Amarnath Yatra, Abdullah also commented on the evacuation of students trapped due to the conflict, underscoring the need for peace to resume normalcy in the region.

