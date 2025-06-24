Hope and Humanity: Ceasefire's Impact on J&K

The ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel has been welcomed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Speaking at Dooru in Anantnag district, he expressed hope that the truce will hold, highlighting the need to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the urgency of implementing the ceasefire, citing extensive destruction caused by the conflict. He noted the humanitarian motivations behind the ceasefire and the global economic implications of continued unrest.

As the region prepares for the annual Amarnath Yatra, Abdullah also commented on the evacuation of students trapped due to the conflict, underscoring the need for peace to resume normalcy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)