Tragedy in Gaza: Israeli Fire on Aid Seekers

Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on people waiting for aid trucks in Gaza, resulting in at least 25 deaths and numerous injuries. The incident, part of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, has drawn criticism as witnesses describe a chaotic and deadly scene as victims fled from approaching forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:29 IST
In a grave incident early Tuesday, Israeli forces, supported by drones, engaged in gunfire against hundreds of people waiting for aid trucks in central Gaza, reportedly killing at least 25 individuals. Palestinian witnesses and local hospitals conveyed these accounts amidst the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Israeli military, responding to an inquiry from the Associated Press, stated it is currently reviewing reports of casualties. Witnesses cited Israeli fire as they endeavored to approach aid trucks on the Salah al-Din Road, south of Wadi Gaza.

The unfolding scene, described as 'chaotic and bloody,' included flying drones and tank fire. Many were wounded, with 62 in critical condition, as healthcare facilities rushed to handle the influx. The conflict continues to yield a daunting death toll, with Palestinian officials saying the majority of the casualties are women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

