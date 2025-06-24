Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Ceasefire Breach by Israel and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with both Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire he had announced. Trump criticized Israel for 'unloading' right after the agreement. He also declared that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:16 IST
Trump Criticizes Ceasefire Breach by Israel and Iran
In an unexpected twist, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure over violations of a ceasefire by both Israel and Iran, a deal he had proclaimed just hours before.

Before departing for a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump criticized Israel for allegedly 'unloading' immediately after consenting to the ceasefire arrangement.

Additionally, Trump made a notable assertion, stating that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been dismantled.

