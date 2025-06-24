Trump Criticizes Ceasefire Breach by Israel and Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with both Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire he had announced. Trump criticized Israel for 'unloading' right after the agreement. He also declared that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated.
In an unexpected twist, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure over violations of a ceasefire by both Israel and Iran, a deal he had proclaimed just hours before.
Before departing for a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump criticized Israel for allegedly 'unloading' immediately after consenting to the ceasefire arrangement.
Additionally, Trump made a notable assertion, stating that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been dismantled.
