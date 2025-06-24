Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Clinches Victory in Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill Election

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, won a pivotal seat in the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill election, a significant contest in Baramati. Voter turnout was categorized into sugarcane cultivators and cooperative body members. The Nilkantheshwar Panel, helmed by Ajit Pawar, leads this key cooperative sugar body, facing opposition from the Baliraja Sahakar and Sahakar Bachav panels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar secured a crucial win in the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill election, marking a key political event in Baramati known as the Pawars' stronghold.

The election, characterized by two primary voting groups—sugarcane cultivators and cooperative affiliates—involved a voter base of over 19,000. Ajit Pawar emerged victorious in group 'B', obtaining 91 of 101 votes against his rival, highlighting his influence.

The Nilkantheshwar panel, led by Pawar, faced competition from the Chandrarao Tawre-led Sahakar Bachav and the newly formed 'Baliraja Sahakar' panels. This triumph marks Pawar's return to cooperative politics after contesting in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

