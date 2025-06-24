Trump Warns Israel: Ceasefire on the Brink

In a crucial diplomatic intervention, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning against any further bombings on Iran. Trump highlighted that such actions would violate the ceasefire he is committed to facilitating between the two nations.

Trump conveyed his message through his social media platform shortly after leaving the White House for his engagement at the NATO summit in the Hague. The President urged Israel to recall its pilots immediately, underscoring the gravity of maintaining peace.

This development comes at a critical juncture, placing emphasis on Trump's diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring stability in the volatile region.

