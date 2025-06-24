Foreign Nationals Flee Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Amid renewed tensions following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, foreign nationals prepared to depart Israel on Tuesday, expressing both relief and concern for families who remained. A fragile sense of uncertainty lingered across the nation as evacuees made their way to safer territories.

Organized by their respective embassies, significant groups of Canadians and Australians assembled at a Tel Aviv hotel. Some were destined for Jordan by bus, while others awaited flights to Dubai. Among them was Tamar Banon, a dual Canadian-Israeli citizen, who captured the mood, stating, 'I don't think I've known fear like this before.'

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's early-morning ceasefire announcement, Israel accused Iran of violation, a claim Iran denied. As tensions continued, discussions revealed a profound sense of duty and longing among those departing, mixed with the hope for a safer, peaceful future.

