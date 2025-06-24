Foreign Nationals Flee Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Foreign nationals expressed relief and anxiety as they left Israel amid a tenuous ceasefire with Iran. Canadians and Australians, evacuated via their embassies, shared stories of fear and guilt. The conflict began with Israel targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, escalating into widespread destruction and casualties.
Amid renewed tensions following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, foreign nationals prepared to depart Israel on Tuesday, expressing both relief and concern for families who remained. A fragile sense of uncertainty lingered across the nation as evacuees made their way to safer territories.
Organized by their respective embassies, significant groups of Canadians and Australians assembled at a Tel Aviv hotel. Some were destined for Jordan by bus, while others awaited flights to Dubai. Among them was Tamar Banon, a dual Canadian-Israeli citizen, who captured the mood, stating, 'I don't think I've known fear like this before.'
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's early-morning ceasefire announcement, Israel accused Iran of violation, a claim Iran denied. As tensions continued, discussions revealed a profound sense of duty and longing among those departing, mixed with the hope for a safer, peaceful future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
