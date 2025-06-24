Left Menu

Foreign Nationals Flee Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Foreign nationals expressed relief and anxiety as they left Israel amid a tenuous ceasefire with Iran. Canadians and Australians, evacuated via their embassies, shared stories of fear and guilt. The conflict began with Israel targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, escalating into widespread destruction and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:40 IST
Foreign Nationals Flee Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid renewed tensions following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, foreign nationals prepared to depart Israel on Tuesday, expressing both relief and concern for families who remained. A fragile sense of uncertainty lingered across the nation as evacuees made their way to safer territories.

Organized by their respective embassies, significant groups of Canadians and Australians assembled at a Tel Aviv hotel. Some were destined for Jordan by bus, while others awaited flights to Dubai. Among them was Tamar Banon, a dual Canadian-Israeli citizen, who captured the mood, stating, 'I don't think I've known fear like this before.'

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's early-morning ceasefire announcement, Israel accused Iran of violation, a claim Iran denied. As tensions continued, discussions revealed a profound sense of duty and longing among those departing, mixed with the hope for a safer, peaceful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025