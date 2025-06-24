NATO allies are gathering for a summit set to focus on amplifying defence spending, amidst concerns about Russian aggression. Mark Rutte, leading the alliance, assures European allies of U.S. commitment, despite President Trump's previous criticisms.

The summit proposes a new spending target of 5% of GDP, a leap from the previous 2%, responding to calls by Trump. This move, criticized by the Kremlin, is seen as NATO's attempt to militarize further against Russia.

Amidst geopolitical tensions, the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accentuates the complexity of NATO's united front. As leaders navigate contentious issues, the summit highlights the alliance's ongoing struggle of balancing internal demands with external threats.

