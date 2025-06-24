Lalu Prasad Re-elected as RJD National President Amid Family Control Allegations
Lalu Prasad has been re-elected as the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). His re-election has sparked criticism from ruling parties in Bihar, who claim the party is dominated by Prasad's family. The announcement will take place at the national council meeting on July 5.
Lalu Prasad has once again been re-elected as the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a decision announced by the party's returning officer, Ramchandra Purbe, during a recent press conference.
Prasad, the only candidate to submit his nomination papers, has faced scrutiny from the ruling NDA in Bihar, who allege that the RJD is under family control.
The formal announcement of Prasad's re-election will occur at the party's national council meeting on July 5, amidst political criticism of nepotism within the RJD.
