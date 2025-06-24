Shibu Soren Hospitalized: Concerns Over Veteran Leader's Health

Shibu Soren, the influential leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand, has been admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi. Hospital sources confirm the 81-year-old is undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital and has been there for three days.

A source speaking to PTI emphasized that Soren's admission is not for a routine check-up, although he remains in stable condition. This marks a continuation of his regular treatment at the facility, indicating ongoing health concerns.

Hemant Soren, Soren's son and the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, commented on the situation, noting the family's frequent visits. He reiterated that despite the current stability, his father's health issues are under careful observation.